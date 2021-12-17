Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 125.9% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.