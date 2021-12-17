Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 125.9% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.