Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 131.5% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
