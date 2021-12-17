Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $160.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.45.

DGX stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

