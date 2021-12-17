West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

