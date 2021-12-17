West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on WJRYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $43.83 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.