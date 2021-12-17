Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 475,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 163,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,306. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.