Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 151,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $153.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.