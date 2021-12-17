Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.87 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

