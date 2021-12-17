Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.98 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of FBHS opened at $104.89 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.