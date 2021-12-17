Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

