Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $313.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

