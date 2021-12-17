Westpac Banking Corp Sells 318 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

