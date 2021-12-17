Wilder World (WILD) Market Capitalization Tops $278.20 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $278.20 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00203291 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

