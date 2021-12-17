William Chalmers Buys 144,612 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,821.12).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 46.08 ($0.61). The stock had a trading volume of 151,673,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,115,828. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.