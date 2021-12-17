Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.03. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 13,386 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

