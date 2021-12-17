Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.53 or 0.08132391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.80 or 1.01052612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

