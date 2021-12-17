Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. 33,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.