WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,343 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock worth $401,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $99.97 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

