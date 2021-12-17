WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.73.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.