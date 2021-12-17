Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of WZZZY stock remained flat at $$14.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

