Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $46,504.49 or 1.00194231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.04 billion and $290.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.95 or 0.00947878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

