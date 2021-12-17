WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

WW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 2,937,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. WW International has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

