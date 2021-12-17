WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
WW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 2,937,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. WW International has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
