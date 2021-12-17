Xend Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $794,754.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $794,754.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

