XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Bank of America

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

XOS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,226. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. XOS has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

