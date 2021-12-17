Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

NYSE YSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $863.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

