YFValue Market Capitalization Hits $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00202831 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

