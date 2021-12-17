YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,429 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

BSCT stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

