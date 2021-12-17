YIELD App (YLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.08 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $46.08 million and $1.56 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00204784 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,643,220 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

