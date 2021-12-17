YooShi (YOOSHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.47 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $408.49 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00053449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.21 or 0.08316398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,329.19 or 0.99914695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

