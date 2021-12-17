Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post $190.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AVNS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 18,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

