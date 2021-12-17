Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $695.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $695.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.10 million to $698.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

