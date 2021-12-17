Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $64.96. 12,439,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

