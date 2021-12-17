Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,004. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

