Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report sales of $132.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $571.58. The stock had a trading volume of 690,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $287.17 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $710.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.24.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

