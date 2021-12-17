Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $212.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.