Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $31.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.70 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Evolus posted sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,205. The stock has a market cap of $345.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.40. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Evolus by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

