Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.72. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $275.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.