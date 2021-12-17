Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 122,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

