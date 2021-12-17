Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $261.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.35. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

