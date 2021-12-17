Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 9,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.