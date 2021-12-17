Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.32 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 218,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

