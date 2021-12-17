Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce sales of $232.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $942.65 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,639. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

