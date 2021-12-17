Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $338.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.11 million and the lowest is $323.30 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 8,710,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,817. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

