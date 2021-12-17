Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.32. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.