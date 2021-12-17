Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.32. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

