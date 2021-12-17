Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.