Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Hold

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

LOV has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LOV opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.