Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.