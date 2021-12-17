Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CL King decreased their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.