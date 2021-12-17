Zacks Investment Research Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Continued heavy investments in streaming service, Paramount+, is expected to weigh on profit margins. The company faces stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Declining audience ratings for cable networks doesn’t bode well for ViacomCBS’ advertising business. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Notably, asset quality is also not good due to high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Nonetheless, ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV has been a key catalyst.”

Several other research firms have also commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

