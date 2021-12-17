Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to “Buy”

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

IVA stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inventiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

